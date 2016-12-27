BCSO investigating two armed robbery incidents

Image of the suspect at the Shell Food Mart off Okatie Highway. (Source: BCSO)

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who they say is responsible for robbing one of two convenience stores Tuesday night.

The robberies happened about 30 minutes apart and less than 12 miles from each other.

The Shell Food Mart on Trask Parkway was the second store robbed. The store was able to capture an image of the suspect.

Even though both robberies happened close to each other, the sheriff’s office said different suspect descriptions do not show there is currently a connection.

Just to quickly recap, the first armed robbery took place at the Callawassie General Store off of Okatie Highway. The sheriff’s office says a black male entered the store demanding money at gunpoint. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue vest, but officers are unsure of where the suspect went after he left the store.

"When you look at an armed robbery, especially at a convenience store, the subject more times than not is casing the store. He's out in the parking lot somewhere watching for a lull in the business where they can go in, commit the armed robbery and get away," said Cpt. Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Then less than a half hour later, the sheriff’s office gets another call this time at the Shell Food Mart where the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The sheriff’s office is encouraging the public to speak up because someone probably saw the suspect before he entered the store.

The sheriff’s office is still waiting for the surveillance video from the Callawassie Store to become available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities immediately.

