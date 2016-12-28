City of Hardeeville receives grant to battle war on trash

Hardeeville is aiming for a clean sweep of the streets.

The city was recently awarded a gr ant to start a litter cleanup program. The gr ant is still in its early stages, but the youth council, in partnership with the city of Hardeeville, received just under $5,000 to fight litter.

The youth council has been working with the mayor for the past few months to work on kickstarting the program. The mayor says a recent youth conference revealed the concern for trash in our neighborhoods. Right now, the Public Works Department spends dozens of hours a week picking up litter, which costs the city extra money and resources. This new program will create a joint effort that will free up some of those costs and get everyone involved. The mayor pointed out one area that needs serious attention.

"Hardeeville is really the gateway to Hilton Head Island, and in particular, 278 is a high visibility highway so we spend a lot of money cleaning up that road. There's an awful a lot of litter," said Mayor Harry Williams, City of Hardeeville.

Mayor Williams says the city plans to come up with a resolution at the next youth council meeting on how to roll out the program.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.