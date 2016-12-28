BCSO working to identify suspect in Burton armed robbery

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a man they say committed an armed robbery on Dec. 27, in Burton.

Investigators say it happened at the Shell Food Mart, located at 3530 Trask Parkway. The suspect is described as a black male, standing around 5'5 and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with blue coloring.

He was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Jason Malphrus at 843.255.3426 or anonymously at CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC.

