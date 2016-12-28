GSP troopers cracking down this New Year's weekend

If you're planning to party while ringing in the New Year, make preparations to ensure you will not be behind the wheel afterward.

State troopers will be on the highways looking for drunk drivers and other dangers. They'll be watching because the coming weekend could be a deadly perfect storm on the roadways.

The interstates and highways of Georgia could be even busier than usual this weekend with New Year's Eve and New Year's Day falling on a weekend. Law officers say that will increase the number of parties out there, as well as the number of people who may try to get to more than one party.

Colonel Mark McDonough, head of the Georgia State Patrol, says troopers will be out in force watching the highway for drunk drivers and other dangers.

"The speed limit is there for a reason - slow down. The single biggest thing you can do safety wise is to wear your seatbelt and make sure your loved ones are wearing theirs," Col. McDonough said. "The normal cycle of work. More people are off on the weekends and others have the holiday off, and we have the bowl games...all those types of events."

"Lots of them will be out drinking and partying and ringing in the New Year and not thinking about how they'll get home," said Tracy Rock, Statesboro.

"I'm extremely nervous. I prefer my kids stay at home, and usually, I stay home," said Lynn Cook, Fayette County.

Colonel McDonough says the holiday falling on a weekend makes it longer and many people will celebrate even more than usual. Even those not drinking or speeding will be tempted to focus on their phone behind the wheel.

"That text, email, or website is not important when you're the person responsible for safely operating an automobile," he said.

Drivers we spoke to already have plans for a safe New Year's Eve.

"I'm going to a club three miles from my house with a group of people and with a designated driver."

"Me and my family will be at home, by the fire, eating some Lowcountry boil."

Colonel McDonough stresses that anyone drinking, even a little, should call a cab or ask someone to drive them home. Georgia saw 11 roadway deaths over the Christmas holiday period, and they hope they don't see a repeat this weekend.

