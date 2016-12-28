Hometown Hero: Richmond Hill officer spreads holiday cheer

A Richmond Hill Police officer who was working on Christmas Day decided to spread a little holiday cheer and his act of kindness makes him this week's WTOC Hometown Hero.

Officer Michael Akers raised money through a Go Fund Me campaign to be able to hand out Chick-fil-A gift cards during his traffic stops on Christmas through Operation Christmas Cop. Officer Akers was able to raise $1,700 for the act of kindness through generous donations from the community. He says he is very thankful for all of the support.

"It was great! The community was really receptive. There were several people that really got kinda blown away, and just to see the look of shock on people's faces sometimes when they thought they were going to get a ticket and ended up getting a warning plus present was really, really a blessing," said Cpl. Michael Akers, Richmond Hill Police Department.

Officer Akers says he only passed out warning citations to the drivers he pulled over.

