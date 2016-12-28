Estill man charged with armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping

An 18-year-old Estill man has been charged with armed robbery, burglary, and kidnapping in connection with an incident that took place on Dec. 21.

The Hampton County Sheriff's Office says an Estill woman was getting out of the shower at her home when she heard a noise at the front door. An unknown armed man kicked the front door in, entered the home, and told the woman not to move. He then called to another unknown armed man, who entered the home as well. While the two were searching the residence, the victim ran to a neighbor's house and was able to contact 911.

Investigators arrested Jeremiah Brooks shortly thereafter.

The case is still under investigation by the Hampton County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with any information regarding the case should contact their investigations division at 803.914.2200, or the HCSO Tip Line at 866.942.1120. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.