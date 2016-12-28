Teen organizations team up to help homeless in Savannah

Youth helping youth in Savannah.

Two local organizations teaming up to help the less fortunate. Save our Youth Savannah and the Royal Ambassadors coming together Wednesday to lend a hand to homeless kids in the community.

They opened up a “Kids Café” at the Grant Center on Richards Street. Everyone was invited out to enjoy music, food and much more.

"We just want to open up to the community and let them know that not all young kids are out here in the streets getting into trouble. There's also some positive people out here doing things to give back to the community,” said Daquan Smith, Save Our Youth Savannah.

"They have options and they have life and as long as you're above ground, you have a chance to-- we say all the time, it doesn't matter where you come from, it's where you’re going and so what we offer them are opportunities to do better,” said LB4 and After Foundation President Linda Wilder-Bryan.

