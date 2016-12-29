This Day in History: Dec. 29

Today is Thursday, Dec. 29, the 364th day of 2016. There are two days left in the year.

1170: Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.

1778: American Revolutionary War: Three thousand British soldiers under the command of Lt. Col. Archibald Campbell capture Savannah, Georgia.

1812: During the War of 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil.

1845: Texas became the 28th state.

1851: The first American YMCA opens in Boston, Massachusetts.

1876: The Ashtabula River railroad disaster occurs, leaving 64 injured and 92 dead at Ashtabula, Ohio.

1890: The Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

1937: The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution.

1940: During World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as "The Second Great Fire of London."

1972: Eastern Air Lines Flight 401 crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

1975: Bomb explodes at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, killing 11 people and injuring 74.

1989: Jane Pauley marked her last day as co-host of the "Today" show after 13 years. Her successor was Deborah Norville.

1997: Hong Kong begins to kill all the nation's 1.25 million chickens to stop the spread of a potentially deadly influenza strain.

1998: Leaders of the Khmer Rouge apologize for the 1970s genocide in Cambodia that claimed over one million lives.

2006: Word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein

2013: A suicide bomb attack at the Volgograd-1 railway station in the southern Russian city of Volgograd kills at least 18 people and wounds 40 others.

