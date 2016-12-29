Liberty County officials arrest wanted sex offender - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Liberty County officials arrest wanted sex offender

Albert "A.C." Walton (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office) Albert "A.C." Walton (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

Investigators in Liberty County have arrested a man they say was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. 

Sheriff's office officials arrested Albert "A.C." Walton on Thursday. They say he has a history of being violent. 

