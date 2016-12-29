Tips for healthy New Year's resolutions

The New Year is right around the corner, and you may have made a resolution to work out and become healthier. However, some of us won't stick to the plan.

WTOC spent some of the day Thursday with a Yogi to learn about some tips that will help you reach your fitness goals in 2017.

A lot of people tend to make a New Year's resolution to lose weight and become healthier, but ditch the plan before January is over. Before you actually start that new plan, you need to make sure you're physically and mentally ready.

When starting, be confident in what you're doing. Even if it's only 30 minutes of physical activity a day, know that it will make a difference. Do something that you find interesting when it comes to exercising. Everyone doesn't enjoy going to the gym multiple days a week. Your plan should be tailored to fit your desires.

Experts say you should think of this as a lifelong commitment to living a healthier lifestyle, not just a short-term goal, so don't be afraid to take it easy and pace yourself when starting off.

"Ninety-five percent of the people that make resolutions have already broken them by Jan. 15. So, one way to really stick to them is to remember what the world 'resolve' means: to definitively decide with action and plan," said Kelley Boyd, Savannah Yoga Center, Owner & Teacher.

If you are starting a new workout regimen, don't be afraid to consult with your primary care physician or a health expert to decide what best fits your needs.

