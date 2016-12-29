After-Christmas travel slowing I-95 near GA/SC line

Traffic on I-95 has been a nightmare for thousands of drivers looking to make their after-Christmas commute.

We're seeing a lot of that congestion near the SC/GA line. The good news is, there haven't been any reported accidents along the stretch. The bad news is, if you are out on the roads, you can expect your trips to take twice as long - not because of hazards, but simply because of the amount of drivers on the road.

In fact, more than 1.4 million South Carolinians will be on the road, traveling 50 miles or more from their home. AAA says this is a record year with an increase of one percent from last year. This 12-day travel period runs from Dec. 2 to Jan. 2.

Another reason we are seeing an increase in travelers is because of weather. AAA says severe weather plays a major factor in whether or not people decide to get on the road, but surprisingly enough, even though gas is about $.20 higher than what we saw this time last year, we are still seeing that record number of cars on the road. For folks in SC, AAA says the traffic isn't just because of local drivers.

AAA is encouraging all drivers to be safe. They say they see more accidents during this 12-day stretch than they do during the 100 deadliest days of summer.

