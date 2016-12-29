Woman arrested for shooting incident on White Bluff Road

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a 33-year-old woman for a shooting incident that left one person injured on Dec. 28.

Ariell Middleton, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for shooting a 34-year-old woman that police believe occurred at an apartment complex in the 11900 block of White Bluff Road.

Metro responded to the 1500 block of Agate Street at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Dec. 28 and located the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before the shooting, the woman and another individual reportedly engaged in an altercation before a female suspect, Middleton, fired shots at the victim.

The gunshot victim was able to retreat to her vehicle and leave the scene to seek aid.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

