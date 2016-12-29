Downtown Savannah gearing up for New Year's celebration

'Tis the season for holiday events! Check here for a list of events happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during the 2016 holiday season.

Ringing in the New Year will bring in locals and tourists alike to downtown Savannah. Thursday, businesses began preparing for the large crowds.

We spoke with some of them about what they're doing to get ready for the big celebration, and one thing is for sure. The businesses we talked to have stocked up on extra food and drinks to ensure they have enough for the thousands of people expected on River Street.

Delivery trucks have been traveling down River Street at a pretty regular pace, and we ran into several out-of-towners who are visiting for the fireworks. Here's what one family had to say about why they came to Savannah to celebrate.

"Get some cold weather; we're waiting for it. It's a historical place. You have a lot of things to offer, and we're here to have fun," said Jessie & JJ, visiting from Miami.

"I didn't know about how much history was here in Savannah. I kind of like the history of Savannah," said Ryan, also visiting from Miami.

Employees at Huey's Restaurant say they're having extra people work this weekend to make sure service is good and stays at a good pace.

"We have a lot of people show up on the river on River Street for a good time, but here at Huey's, we always try to get more food and extra stuff," said Huey's waiter, Mike Lloyd.

Police officers say they'll have extra officers on duty patrolling all of the downtown areas. Firstly, they want to make sure everyone understands that celebratory gunfire is illegal. Not only is it extremely dangerous, but it could also injure or even kill an innocent bystander. Also, if you choose to drink, be sure to have a designated driver or transportation service. Lastly, police recognize the increased violence, but they'll have extra officers on the ground and they say you shouldn't be deterred from coming out and having a nice time.

"I would tell them 'don't be worried, just make sure that you try to enjoy yourself to the best of your ability and to stay safe. If you can walk in a crowd, walk in a crowd of at least two to three, just to be safe and make sure you have a good time. If you see something that's illegal, say something and give us a call," said Captain Lenny Gunther, SCMPD.

The Savannah Waterfront Association, as well as the city, has worked to improve the lighting downtown. Also, there are no road closures planned, but they will monitor downtown areas for crowd size if they need to.

