4 alleged Bloods members to appear in Chatham County Superior Court

Four alleged members of the Bloods Gang were in court Friday morning - all charged in the September murder of a Savannah man.

The district attorney is pursuing the death penalty against Artez Strain, Arthur Newton, Timothy Coleman, and Tyriek Walker. WTOC had the only news camera in the courtroom.

The hearing was one in a series of pre-trial hearings, and the first proceeding under the unified appeal, which happens in every death penalty case.

In Judge John Morse, Jr.'s courtroom, the defense for each of the accused was established - all being appointed public defenders from the Capital Defender Office. Even though we could tape the proceeding, defense attorneys objected to us recording the defendants.Their concern was what the public's perception of their clients would be if they were seen in shackles and jail jumpsuits, before a jury is even selected.

"The ruling from the court at this time, Mr. Baker and Mrs. Heap, is going to be that I'm going to allow the press to remain with respect to this particular proceeding. The limitations are that they only get to record the court, district attorney and defense counsel. That's it at this point," said Judge John Morse, Jr.

A beefed-up deputy presence did come in handy when Arthur Newton, referring to himself only as "The Intervener," had to be restrained by a handful of deputies twice while before the judge. He also claimed that he was kidnapped and held for ransom. Police believe Newton orchestrated the murder of Dominique Powell by giving orders from jail to lower-level gang members, Strain, Coleman and Walker.

No schedules have been determined moving forward just yet, but the next step will likely be a status conference to establish procedures, motions and other matters.

