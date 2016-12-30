Hazlehurst minister arrested on child sex charges

An arrest has been made after an undercover sting operation involving an individual who has consequently been charged with traveling to Telfair County for the purpose of meeting a child for sex.

Telfair County sheriff's deputies assigned to the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were working in an undercover capacity several weeks ago when contact was made with an individual online who appeared to be actively seeking sexual contact with a child. Investigators posing as an underage female made arrangements to meet the suspect at a secluded location and awaited his arrival. When the suspect arrived at the prearranged location, expecting sex with a child, he was instead met by the Telfair County sheriff.

Investigators say the suspect admitted his purpose for being at the location at the time of his arrest, as well as his intention to provide an alcoholic beverage in his possession to the perceived underage victim. The married suspect also admitted he was the minister of a church.

Fifty-eight-year-old Randy Wade Rowell of Hazlehurst was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation and solicitation for sexual conduct with a child. He remains in custody as he awaits a bond determination.

"We will continue our partnership with the GBI's ICAC Task Force, utilizing every resource available in safeguarding the most precious and vulnerable among us from sexual deviants who cloak themselves in the anonymity of the internet in seeking out innocence and attempting to lure underage victims into the darkness and away from their protectors," Sheriff Chris Steverson said in a release.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.