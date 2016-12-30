Local gyms feel the burn as New Year's resolutions roll in

The start of a New Year is just around the corner, and that means many of us will be making resolutions to start the year off right.

We did some investigating to find out how one of the most common resolutions is keeping one business busy.

The staff at Lava Fitness on Hilton Head Island is preparing for a big rush. They say New Year's resolutions translate to big business for the fitness center.

Almost 50 percent of the U.S. population will start the New Year with a resolution, but only about eight percent seem to stick with the plan. A Nielsen survey shows that fitness, organization, and money management are the top three resolutions people make each year. Data shows that almost 50 percent of participants stated they would lose weight or stay fit in the New Year.

"Right after Christmas is when everyone files in and they really want to start their routine. Twenty percent of our local memberships are in December and january. I would say five percent come directly from December, and 15 percent come directly from January," said Taylor Lomprez, Lava 24 Fitness.

Lava Fitness says their other peak period is during the summer when vacationers sign up for memberships during their stay on the island.

