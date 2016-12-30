Downtown Savannah holds 'Up the Cup' New Year's celebration

Plenty of people flocked to River Street to take part in Savannah's New Year's Eve celebration.

Downtown Savannah was already packed a day ahead of the New Year's Eve holiday and the 'Up the Cup' event provided Savannah with a twist on the traditional New Year's ball drop.

This is the fourth year that Wet Willies and the Savannah Waterfront Association have teamed up to ring in the New Year by raising a six foot to-go cup. There's typically a great turn out, and with it being a weekend, more tourists will be able to come into town to enjoy the festivities.

Officials say they expected between 3-5,000 people showed up to River Street to enjoy the event.

"They should expect something completely different, like they've never seen it before. You may think the ball drop is cool on TV, but this way better. It's an incredible thing. There are a few thousand people down here. They're all just having a blast drinking a little bit of champagne to kick off the New Year, so just expect a really great time and a really, really cool site," said Emily Dickinson, Wet Willies, Savannah Waterfront Association in preparation of the event.

