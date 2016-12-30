Statesboro Police Department redesigns website to make it more user friendly

If you live in Statesboro, parts of your police department are now just a few clicks away.

Statesboro Police Department's new website could help you get - and give - more information to keep your neighborhood safe. It includes new features, and it's now easier to use some of the old ones.

Their old webpage included pull down menus, which are hard to navigate from a phone or tablet. Sergeant Jake Saxon says they've added features, such as online reports.

"They can fill out a report from anywhere; from their home or their office, and don't have to take the time out of their day to come to the police department, physically," said Sgt. Saxon.

You can sign up for house watch, and officers will ride by regularly while you're out of town. The new site also has a crime map.

"They can set different date ranges, different crime filters, and see what has happened at any place in the city," Sgt. Saxon said.

A new feature called 'ReportIt' lets you create a secure online inventory of your belonging in case of theft or fire.

"There, you can register your valuables, upload pictures, descriptions, serial numbers," he said.

For people who don't have access to the internet otherwise, they hope to add a computer kiosk in the lobby.

