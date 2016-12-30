Tybee Island gearing up for annual NYE fireworks show

Tybee Island will hold their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show on Saturday night.

The show will launch at the stroke of midnight. You can watch it from any of Tybee's eastern beaches. Just grab a blanket, find a spot in the sand, and enjoy the show.

"I'd just say come on out and have fun. Just be careful where you park, and don't park on anybody's property, and don't abuse anything and everybody have a good time," said Barry Brown, Mayor Pro Tem, Tybee Island. "It lasts about 20 minutes; 20 to 25 minutes. It's a pretty good show and I mean, like I say, you can see it from anywhere on the island, so, a lot of cars parked every which way."

On Sunday, you can head back out to the beach for another fun event.

"New Years, it's the big Polar Plunge! And everybody can jump into the water and freeze," Brown said.

"It's just a fun way to start your New Year. It's exhilarating," said Melissa Turner, Executive Director, Tybee Post Theater.

The "Visit Tybee" website says the fireworks show is the largest in the Southeastern U.S.!

