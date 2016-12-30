Hilton Head Island Beach Renourishment Project now complete

Some good news for guests and residents of Hilton Head Island: that massive pipe that was running through the sand is gone - and there's now an extra 300 feet of beach for you to enjoy.

The renourishment project kicked off in the spring, but major weather events like tropical storms and high tides caused the deadline to be pushed back by two months. Hurricane Matthew had a big impact on the project, also removing sand that was already placed, pushing back the dunes in Sea Pines, and even crating hazardous situations on pathways near the beach.

"We started over there when they came back to work after the storm. We went ahead and started over and laid additional sand, which we are hoping some of that will be reimbursed by FEMA, but we spent an additional $3 million in regards to storm-related work," said Steve Riley, Town Manager, Hilton Head Island.

The town is still working on addressing the lingering issues in Sea Pines. They are hoping to have emergency permits approved to fund replenishing the beach in that area.

