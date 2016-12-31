Crews respond to accident, car fire on I-95 SB near Exit 94

Southside Fire and Metro Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on I-95 SB near Exit 94, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the woods nearby. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other car remained on the road. No injuries were reported in the second car.

Firefighters say trees in the forest near the car were also up in flames. Crews were able to get the flames under control in less than an hour.

The right lane of I-95 SB before Exit 94 was blocked following the crash. It has now reopened.

