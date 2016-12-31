Police respond to reports of shots fired in Beaufort County

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Saturday in Beaufort County.

Deputies say a man pulled up next to another man while stopped at a stop sign and fired several shots into his vehicle. This happened on Coakley Drive and Keans Neck Road in Dale.

The vehicle was struck several times but the man was not injured.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers 912.234.2020.

