Police respond to reports of shots fired in Beaufort County

The westbound lanes of Highway 278 at the base of the Hilton Head Bridge in Bluffton have reopened after a bad crash.More >>
The westbound lanes of Highway 278 at the base of the Hilton Head Bridge in Bluffton have reopened after a bad crash.More >>
A second man has died from the Cameo Night Club shooting, the worst mass shooting in the U.S. this year.More >>
A second man has died from the Cameo Night Club shooting, the worst mass shooting in the U.S. this year.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals suspected of stealing items from a vehicle in the 15000 block of Abercorn Street on March 20.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals suspected of stealing items from a vehicle in the 15000 block of Abercorn Street on March 20.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be unveiling their new statewide roadside assistance program in the Savannah area on Tuesday.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be unveiling their new statewide roadside assistance program in the Savannah area on Tuesday.More >>
There will be nighttime lane closures starting Tuesday, April 4 on State Route 119 from Highway 280 in Pembroke to I-16 in Bulloch County.More >>
There will be nighttime lane closures starting Tuesday, April 4 on State Route 119 from Highway 280 in Pembroke to I-16 in Bulloch County.More >>