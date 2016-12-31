One person shot in the leg on St. Helena Island

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a house on Storyteller Road on St. Helena Island Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say a fight broke out between two men in the yard. While responding, police received further reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived one of the men involved in the fight was shot in the leg.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the victim has not cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC

