Kwanzaa celebrations held throughout Savannah

Savannah's 33rd annual official Kwanzaa celebration has been ongoing here in the low country.

The citywide event began with festivities on Monday and they will continue throughout the weekend. Each day of Kwanzaa represents a different principle. Saturday's festivities were all about creativity. Performers and artists have been sharing their talents with those in attendance.

"Children look young and when they see everyone together and everyone love each other and doing nice things for each other; that's how they learn that that's what they're supposed to do," said Dorothy Cohen, who served as Queen Mother at the event.

More events are planned for Sunday, which will be the final day of Kwanzaa.

