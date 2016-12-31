Overcoming by Faith end of the year celebration at the Savannah Civic Center

Overcoming by Faith Church is holding their end of the year celebration at the Savannah Civic Center Saturday and Sunday

There were three different services Saturday, and one is set for Sunday, just to make sure all of the church members and their family and friends can attend the special service. Pastor Ricky Temple says the event is about celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. The theme this year is "Building a Future".

"When you can celebrate life, when you can help people, that's worth living and that's what we're about," said Pastor Ricky Temple, "Overcoming by Faith, our goal is to help people overcome life, when they have challenges or difficulties, that's what this is about. So we're celebrating tonight, getting ready to launch into a brand new beginning for a brand new year."

Pastor Temple also said the goal of the church for 2017 is to help more people. They plan to expand several of their community-based outreach programs to help more people to overcome by faith.

