Police investigate fatal shooting at mobile home park in Walthourville

The Walthourville Police Department and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting at Salters Mobile Home Park on Talmadge Road Sunday morning.

Allen Brandon Terry was shot while approaching a vehicle in the mobile home park, according to the Walthourville Police chief. Officers found Terry laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they questioned a person of interest after calling authorities with information on the shooting, but at this time no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.