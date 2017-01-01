One person taken to hospital after wreck on Laurel Bay Road Satu - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

One person taken to hospital after wreck on Laurel Bay Road Saturday night

One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at the intersection of Laurel Bay Road and West Gate Circle on Saturday just before 7 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle wreck with moderate to heavy damage to both vehicles.

Crews assisted one driver who was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the wreck. 

