Multiple wrecks on I-16 snarls traffic for hours Sunday night

Interstate 16 West was shut down near Ash Branch Church Road for hours Sunday night due to three separate wrecks involving multiple vehicles.

The first wreck involved one vehicle, which ended up flipping after going off the road and then attempting to over-correct. The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The second wreck was a result of a rubbernecking incident. One driver ended up hitting another vehicle in front of them. Only minor injuries were reported.

The third wreck happened when a driver who had been stuck in traffic for nearly three hours, illegally crossed the median and was hit by a car in the eastbound lanes. They were treated at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.