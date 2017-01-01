Three injured in Hwy 17 wreck involving Greyhound bus - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Three injured in Hwy 17 wreck involving Greyhound bus

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) -

Jasper County Fire and Rescue reported that three people were hurt after a wreck on Highway 17 at Okatie Highway.

The roads were shutdown for some time after two cars and a Greyhound bus collided.

A passenger in one of the cars was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. The Greyhound bus driver and the driver of one of the other vehicles were transported by ambulance. Their conditions are currently unknown. 

