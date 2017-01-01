Suspicious man reported at Frank Theatres on Victory Drive

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is reporting that they were called after a suspicious man was seen on Sunday at the Frank Theatres - Victory Stadium 9 on Victory Drive.

Police say Rusty Davis was taken into custody following the incident. They say a concerned moviegoer pulled the fire alarm after noticing Davis acting suspicious. No one was hurt.

Davis is charged with reckless conduct. Family members say Davis has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.