First babies welcomed into Savannah and Beaufort County in 2017

Latisha Mitchell and Reco Gates are the proud new parents of the fist babies born in Savannah in 2017. Twins Jhalasha and Jhalil were born at Memorial University Medical Center within the first hour of the new year. Both babies and mom are said to be doing well.

The interesting part about these twins is that Latisha had no idea she was having twins until she got to the hospital to have them delivered.

"I called them, and I cried and I told them I said 'it's two babies in there, what am I going to do with two babies?'" said Latisha, as she recalled the incident. "They was like 'don't cry, don't cry it's going to be alright' and I was like 'okay, which one y'all getting?'

Another family at Beaufort Memorial Hospital welcomed their baby who is recognized as the first baby born in Beaufort County in 2017.

Proud parents Leayn Barber and Larry Kaczowka of Port Royal welcomed their new son, John Lance Kaczowka, into the world early Sunday morning. Lance, who has one big sister named Layn, arrived at 7:32 a.m. at the hospital's Collins Birthing Center. Lance weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and is 20 inches tall.

Photo of baby Lance credit of Charlotte Berkeley Photography of Beaufort.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.