Hundreds take a dip on Tybee Island for the 17th annual Polar Plunge

Hundreds of people came out to take part in the annual polar plunge Sunday morning.

The 17th annual plunge gave people the chance to run into the chilly waters of the Atlantic to welcome in the new year.

Money raised from the event goes to the Tybee Post Theater. The event coordinators say the money is even more important this year because Hurricane Matthew took off the theater's roof and they are still paying back loans to fix it.

"I ask myself every year why I do this and every year I say it's because I'm washing off the old and ringing in the new and it's just a good tradition," said Kelly Brooks, a woman who was out enjoying her 11th plunge.

A costume contest was also held during the event.

