More than a dozen charged with DUI over New Year's holiday in Chatham County

More than a dozen people were arrested and charged with driving drunk over the New Year's holiday in Chatham County.

According to the Chatham County Jail website, three people were charged with driving under the influence while above the legal blood alcohol limit. Nine were charged with DUI less safe, meaning they were under the limit but were not able to maintain their lane or were speeding. And three were charged with having an unlawful blood alcohol level.

