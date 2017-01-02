New year brings new laws in GA, SC

As the new year inches closer, many lawmakers are looking forward to a new legislative session to push important issues, and make changes for you.More >>
As the new year inches closer, many lawmakers are looking forward to a new legislative session to push important issues, and make changes for you.More >>
The state legislature passed several bills in 2016 that were signed by Governor Nathan Deal, and are now the law in the Peach State.More >>
The state legislature passed several bills in 2016 that were signed by Governor Nathan Deal, and are now the law in the Peach State.More >>
Tybee Island Police are trying to find the owner of a truck they say may be involved in recent thefts in the Tybee area.More >>
Tybee Island Police are trying to find the owner of a truck they say may be involved in recent thefts in the Tybee area.More >>
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.More >>
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.More >>
An investigation conducted by the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division has led to the arrest of a former city of Metter insurance agent.More >>
An investigation conducted by the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division has led to the arrest of a former city of Metter insurance agent.More >>
The boiler, described as a being about the size of a van, then crashed into the administrative area of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located in the 2030 block of Broadway.More >>
The boiler, described as a being about the size of a van, then crashed into the administrative area of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located in the 2030 block of Broadway.More >>
Paula Deen is opening a new restaurant in Savannah.More >>
Paula Deen is opening a new restaurant in Savannah.More >>