New year brings new laws in GA, SC

The state legislature passed several bills in 2016 that were signed by Governor Nathan Deal, and are now the law in the Peach State.

As the new year inches closer, many lawmakers are looking forward to a new legislative session to push important issues, and make changes for you.

Both South Carolina and Georgia are seeing changes to state laws in the new year. One law in Georgia brings changes to driver licenses.

Earlier last year, House Bill 806 changed the expiration of driver's licenses from five years to eight years, and it raised the cost to $32 to get a new license in the state of Georgia.

House Bill 806 makes the courts report motor vehicle convictions other than speeding. The big change is that driver’s license requirements have changed for those in need of a renewal. Now you will need one document providing identity, which can be either a passport, birth certificate, or citizenship certificate. You will also need a document providing your social security number. Lastly, citizens will need two documents for proof of residency in the state of Georgia, which can be a bank statement, utility bill, or rental agreement.

Another law in Georgia concerns a sales tax on fireworks. Senate Bill 360 is now a law after 81-percent of people voted yes during the November general election. It allows an extra five-percent tax on all fireworks sales. Of that tax, 55-percent will go towards trauma care, 40-percent will help train and equip firefighters, and the other five-percent goes to local governments public safety.

Memorial University Medical Center recently spoke about the tax saying it helps to make sure EMS providers, firefighters, and rural hospitals have all the equipment and training they need to meet the golden hour for a trauma patient.

The year 2016 was the first full year of fireworks sales since it was legalized in the state of Georgia. Fireworks continue to grow in popularity in Georgia, as in the past it was common to travel to South Carolina to purchase them.

Georgia lawmakers will be back in session on Jan. 9.

In South Carolina, a property act is now in effect that is named after late State Senator Clementa Pinckney.

It's called the Clementa Pinckney Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act, and it went into effect on Jan. 1. This lets South Carolina families protect their land passed down through generations allowing them to buy out the interests of speculators or sell it at a fair price.

This act amended the code of laws dating back to 1976 in the state. The new law requires for there to be independent appraisals and open market sales so an heir can receive what they would like for the land. Many areas people were concerned about in the past is land near or in coastal areas, which is sought-after by developers.

The act honors the late State Senator Clementa Pinckney, who was killed in the Charleston church shooting.

