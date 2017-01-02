Chatham Co. Sheriff John Wilcher to be sworn in along with other elected officials

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher as well as several other elected officials will be sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Wilcher will be sworn in as sheriff for the next four years at a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at the Chatham County Courthouse.

Wilcher first had to win a primary and then a primary run-off. All that before running for sheriff against McArthur Holmes.

The swearing in ceremony will also include all Chatham County constitutional officers, including probate and superior court judges, the superior court clerk, tax commissioner and District Attorney Meg Heap.

Also happening Tuesday will be the inauguration of the Chatham County board of commissioners. They will take the oath of office at the old Chatham County Courthouse on Bull Street at 11 a.m.

These ceremonies are not open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.