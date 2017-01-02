Deadline nears for Hurricane Matthew curbside debris removal in Chatham, Beaufort counties

Residents of unincorporated Chatham County have until Monday, Jan. 2 to put debris left from Hurricane Matthew at the curb. If you live within city limits, you have until Jan. 15.

Any debris that is not placed at the public right-of-way by these dates may become the resident’s responsibility.

Citizens should keep in mind that mixed debris will not be collected, so make sure to separate vegetative waste from any other dry trash and household garbage.

In Beaufort County, debris removal is set to continue Tuesday, Jan. 3. Now that the holidays are over, workers will pick back up on Jan. 3 to begin their final pass.

As of last week, more than 1.1 million cubic yards of storm debris had been collected. That is in addition to the debris removed from Hilton Head Island.

The second pass is nearing 85-percent completion.

