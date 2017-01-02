Governor's education agenda will shape 2017 legislature

By KATHLEEN FOODY

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Jan. 9 with a full slate of priorities. But questions remain about Gov. Nathan Deal's education agenda and how a new presidential administration will affect this year's legislative session.

Deal's agenda is expected to include an overhaul of the state's education funding process. But Deal hasn't discussed specifics yet about his plans.

A commission appointed to study the issue in 2015 suggested more money be tied to individual students' background. That could include poverty, grade level or enrollment in special education or gifted courses.

Casino gambling and health care also are expected to come up this year. Debate over bills aimed at protecting religious people also is likely to return. Opponents fear those proposals excuse discrimination.

