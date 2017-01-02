Top Teen: Alexis Scarborough

Alexis, a senior at Wayne County High School, is a busy student. Not only does she excel in her studies, but she also divides her time between volunteering, sports, and becoming a CNA.

This year, she ran and was elected President of the Junior Board in the Boys and Girls Club, where she volunteers.

"I feel like they can always come to me if they need to, and it makes me feel good that I can make a difference in their lives," Alexis explains.

Over the summer, she went on a mission trip to an orphanage in Mexico.

"It brings me joy when I can bring other people joy," she adds.

"I'm very proud of her and proud that she's self-motivated to do a lot of this stuff on her own because she wants to," says her mom, Patti Robinson.

In school, Alexis is a member of the SADD club - students against destructive decisions. She is also a four-year member of the tennis team.

If that's not enough, Alexis is dual-enrolled, taking high school and college courses, and she's on her way to becoming CNA certified.

"The CNA program is mainly to do with the elderly, and I actually realized how much I like to work in geriatrics and with the elderly people," Alexis says.

In her free time, Alexis is passionate about photography. She takes photos at Friday night football games, and even had her photos published in the Press Sentinel.

That's what makes her a Top Teen.

