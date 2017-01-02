Crews clear land for new Pooler Publix

Progress is underway to build a new grocery store in Pooler, near Savannah Quarters.

Crews have already started clearing the land where a new Publix will be built at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing.

Even though business in Pooler has exploded, there aren't many businesses on that end of Pooler Parkway, but the ones that are there are excited about the development.

We spoke to the owner of The Village Liquor Store next to the BP gas station. He says while Publix may bring him some competition when it comes to alcohol sales, he still believes it will help boost his business by about 20 percent a year.

Crews began clearing the land last week to make room for the 46,000 square foot grocery store and 5,600 square foot commercial space. The closest grocery store for folks who live in the area is either the Kroger in Berwick or the Bilo in old Pooler. Businesses say it's about time other stores finally start setting up shop in this area.

"All of the development was at the other end of Pooler Parkway, and we were just waiting for something to happen, and now with Publix coming, we'll have more businesses," said Jiten Patel, owner of The Village Liquor Store.

Many Savannah Quarters residents never realized just how close a new Publix shopping center would be to their backyard. For years the only businesses in close proximity to Savannah Quarters were the BP gas station and the liquor store.

Betsey Weathers says she has enjoyed all of the new development at the other end of the parkway, but was also glad that they lived at the "quiet end."

"It's been kind of nice and secluded so that's the part that I don't like being taken away,” said Weathers.

But now that reality is about to change. While many would agree a closer grocery store was needed, they didn't mean for it to be this close.

"I think it's convenient to have another grocery store. I just don't think this location is beneficial to the residents in this area because of the traffic concerns,” said Laura Vitelli.

Blue Moon Crossing leads to three different residential developments and there's only one way in and one way out.

"The coming and going and people not paying attention,” Weathers said.

But for local businesses, the more traffic the better.

"It's going to bring more people into the neighborhood which will be great for the business,” said Patel.

Patel says while a Publix may bring him some competition when it comes to alcohol sales -- he believes it will still boost his business by 20 percent.

But some say more business and traffic may actually lead to fewer residents in this area.

You know people don't want a lot of that congestion over here. That was one of the reasons we moved out here and so now we're thinking about going to Bloomingdale,” said Weathers.

Developers are supposed to be conducting a traffic study in the area which includes adding a traffic signal at the main entrance.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.