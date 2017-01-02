2 suspicious packages found in Oaks at Broad River deemed safe

An earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter Scale was recorded by the United States Geological Survey east of Eatonton, GA on Thursday evening.More >>
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Most of the storm missed the Folks out on Tybee Island.
After severe weather throughout the WTOC coverage area on Wednesday, April 5, several schools have canceled classes on Thursday, April 6 in preparation for continued severe weather and road conditions.
Metter Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home that was struck by lightning on S. Rountree Street.
