2 suspicious packages found in Oaks at Broad River deemed safe - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

2 suspicious packages found in Oaks at Broad River deemed safe

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The two suspicious packages found in the area of the Oaks at Broad River Monday afternoon have been opened and deemed safe. 

Investigators with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office say inside the packages were plastic bags filled with sand. The purpose of the packages and who left them remains unclear. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly