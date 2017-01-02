2 armed robberies in Wayne County caught on tape

Two armed robberies taking place within two-and-a-half days in Wayne County were both caught on tape.

A man walked into The Minit Stop on Rayonier Road Monday morning just before 10:00. Investigators say he wore camouflage clothes, gloves and a black mask. He took cash from the clerk and left on foot.

"But we have an audio recording from the security video that has inside the store," said Captain Brandon Rozier, Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday night, another man entered the Citgo store on South First Street. He waved a gun at the clerk, and even struck him in the head when he couldn't open the safe. He was wearing a white sheet over his head, and sunglasses on his face.

"He lost most of the money running through the woods. Most of that was recovered in the woods. A lot of the currency, the dollar bills as well as 10's and 20's were recovered in the woods."

Investigators don't think the two armed robberies are connected.

Anyone with information should contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.