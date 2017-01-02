Family of 5 displaced after fire on Leghorn St. in Savannah

A family of five temporarily without a home after a fire tears through their garage.

According to Southside Fire, flames broke out on Leghorn Street right around 2 p.m. Investigators believe an appliance is to blame.

The father tells us he was at work when he got the call and rushed right over. He says he is happy it was contained and no one was hurt.

"We wanted a new house so I guess God works in mysterious ways. Now we are forced out. So yeah, I'm just glad everybody's OK,” said Hernando Vega. "I'm happy everyone is okay. Everything is material. It's the beginning of the year. We're gonna get a new house, I guess. I'm happy everybody is okay. No one got hurt. The dog is out."

Vega says he does have renter's insurance and a place for his family to stay the night.

