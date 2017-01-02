Savannah woman unexpectedly delivers twins on New Years Day

The New Year can always bring new surprises - but no one was probably as surprised as Latisha Mitchell when she was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Savannah to deliver twins on New Years Day.

"It was a shock but also a blessing," said Latisha Mitchell, mother.

Mitchell's due date was supposed to be January 10th, and wasn't expecting to be in the hospital on New Year Day delivering twins. She thought she was only having one baby, not two.

"I got here and they said two, two...? I was only expecting one. He was on top of her hiding her," said Mitchell.

Little Jhalasha and Jhalil are both doing fine - as for mom. While attempting to grasp the idea of being a mother of twins, Latisha called family.

"I called them, and I boo hoo cried and I told them I said 'it's two babies in there, what am I going to do with two babies?' And, they was like 'don't cry, don't cry it's going to be alright' and I was like 'OK, which one y'all getting?'"

But now, with time and holding these two bundle of joys, Latisha wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm just happy, I got twins."

