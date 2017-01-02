Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts picking back up on Tybee

Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts slowed a little for the holidays on Tybee Island, but they are now picking back up.

"So, the construction stage is back and recovery is back and going on now as we talk right now. They still have got trucks down here cleaning up; different debris stuff and all," said Barry Brown, Mayor Pro Tem, Tybee Island.

Brown says they still have a lot left to do In fact, he said they could spend all of 2017 trying to get over 2016.

