16-ft Great White Shark caught off Hilton Head Island

Outcast Sport Fishing out of Hilton Head Island tagged and released its second Great White Shark of the season on New Year's Eve.

The charter fishing company uploaded a video of the encounter on Youtube.

In a Facebook post, Captain Chip Michalove said he wasn't planning on tagging a Great White in the dark, but the 16-foot shark showed up late in the day and they made it happen. Despite poor visibility and pulling the boat like a sled for miles, he said everything went perfect and the shark swam off strong.

Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released its first Great White of the season on Dec. 13.

Several Great White sharks have recently pinged off the South Carolina and Georgia coast. To track the sharks, visit ocearch.org.

