Chatham Co. Sheriff John Wilcher to be sworn in Tuesday morning

It's been a wild ride to a first full-term for Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher, but Wilcher will finally be sworn in as sheriff for the next four years on Tuesday.

Wilcher first had to win a primary, then a primary run-off. All that before running for sheriff against McArthur Holmes.

The new sheriff told us on election night he has a big agenda ahead, beginning with taking care of his own deputies.

"We are going to work with the county commissioners after the first of the year to get raises for our officers and our civilians, they are very susceptive to it. I have had several meetings with them and we have been working together and I promised them when I came aboard in April that I would work with them and I am going to continue to work with them,” said Sheriff Wilcher.

That swearing in will take place at the Chatham County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Also being sworn in, Probate and Superior Court Judges, Clerk, the District Attorney and the Tax Commissioner.

