Victim identified in fatal wreck on St. Helena Island

One person was killed in a wreck on Warsaw Island Road near Gardner Drive just before 8 p.m. Monday on St. Helena Island.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Luther White, of St Helena Island. Troopers say he died after driving his SUV off of Warsaw Island Road and striking a culvert.

Officials say White was not wearing a seat belt.

