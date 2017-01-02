Victim identified in fatal wreck on St. Helena Island

One person was killed in a wreck on Warsaw Island Road near Gardner Drive just before 8 p.m. Monday on St. Helena Island.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Luther White, of St Helena Island. Troopers say he died after driving his SUV off of Warsaw Island Road and striking a culvert.
Officials say White was not wearing a seat belt.
