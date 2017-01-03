SCCPSS holding annual Bully Prevention and Awareness Summit

Savannah-Chatham Schools teachers and students are coming together in an effort to curb bullying.

A Bully Prevention and Awareness Summit will be held at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force on Tuesday, Jan. 3. This is an annual summit against bullying that helps build a positive climate and culture within the school system.

Teachers and students were invited to attend along with guidance counselors, school social workers, and others in the community who have interest in helping to stop bullying.

During the summit, students will learn constructive ways to build status with their peers through their education.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, almost one out of every four students report being bullied during the school year. Student's environment inside as well as outside of school play a large role in these stats, with cyber bullying being one of the most common types of harassment.

The Bullying Prevention and Awareness Summit will get started at 8:30 a.m. This is an event that required prior registration for those attending, and it is now closed to the public.

