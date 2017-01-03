Man convicted of killing son is sent to south Georgia prison

We're following new developments in the fight to stop toxic coal ash from being brought to a South Georgia landfill. Republic Services now says it is voluntarily withdrawing its permit applications for a controversial plan to possibly bring a lot of it to the Broadhurst Landfill in Wayne County.More >>
The Burton Fire Department was only called out twice Wednesday evening during the severe weather threats, but Thursday morning was a different story.More >>
A body has been found submerged in a pond at Burton Wells Park in Burton.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are searching for a man who escaped from Memorial after being arrested during a traffic stop.More >>
The boiler, described as a being about the size of a van, then crashed into the administrative area of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located in the 2030 block of Broadway.More >>
