Southside fatal shooting suspect expected in court Tuesday

An accused shooting suspect is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Trejan Jones is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Anthony Grant in November 2016 on Pasadena Drive near Ventura Boulevard. Largo-Tibet Elementary School was immediately put on lockdown just after the shooting as a precautionary measure.

